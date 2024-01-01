rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230370
Cervara painting in high resolution by Edward Lear (1812&ndash;1888).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cervara painting in high resolution by Edward Lear (1812–1888).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230370

View CC0 License

Cervara painting in high resolution by Edward Lear (1812–1888).

More