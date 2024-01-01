rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230384
Allegory of Painting (1730s) by Rosalba Carriera.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Allegory of Painting (1730s) by Rosalba Carriera.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8230384

View CC0 License

Allegory of Painting (1730s) by Rosalba Carriera.

More