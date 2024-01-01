https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPines in a Morning Fog (1830s) by Ernst Ferdinand Oehme. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230387View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1157 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3375 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3455 x 3583 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3455 x 3583 px | 300 dpi | 16.93 MBFree DownloadPines in a Morning Fog (1830s) by Ernst Ferdinand Oehme. More