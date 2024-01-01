https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230398Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMuskego Church Chair (c. 1936) by Bertrand E. Old.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230398View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 984 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2871 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3360 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3360 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.42 MBFree DownloadMuskego Church Chair (c. 1936) by Bertrand E. Old.More