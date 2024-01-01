https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230399Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBaby in Pink Dress with Roses (ca. 1820) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230399View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 932 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2717 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3180 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3180 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.8 MBFree DownloadBaby in Pink Dress with Roses (ca. 1820) by American 19th Century. More