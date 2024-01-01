rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230399
Baby in Pink Dress with Roses (ca. 1820) by American 19th Century.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230399

View CC0 License

