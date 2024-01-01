rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230400
Tyler Coverlet (1935&ndash;1942) by Arthur G. Merkley.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tyler Coverlet (1935–1942) by Arthur G. Merkley.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230400

View CC0 License

Tyler Coverlet (1935–1942) by Arthur G. Merkley.

More