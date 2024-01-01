https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230403Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWashington at Valley Forge (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230403View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 892 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2230 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2230 px | 300 dpi | 13.45 MBFree DownloadWashington at Valley Forge (mid 19th century) by American 19th Century. More