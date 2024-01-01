rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230405
Blanket (1935&ndash;1942) by Mary Edith Brooks.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Blanket (1935–1942) by Mary Edith Brooks.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230405

View CC0 License

Blanket (1935–1942) by Mary Edith Brooks.

More