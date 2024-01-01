rawpixel
Border Designs from Proposed Portfolio "Maine Wall Stencils" (1935–1942) by Mildred E. Bent.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
