https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230408
Winter in the Country (ca. 1858) by George Henry Durrie.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230408

View CC0 License

