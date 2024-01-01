rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230421
Chief of the Taensa Indians Receiving La Salle. March 20, 1682 (1847/1848) by George Catlin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chief of the Taensa Indians Receiving La Salle. March 20, 1682 (1847/1848) by George Catlin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8230421

View CC0 License

Chief of the Taensa Indians Receiving La Salle. March 20, 1682 (1847/1848) by George Catlin.

More