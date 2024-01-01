https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230431Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJug (1935-1942) by Charles Caseau. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230431View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1052 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3067 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3283 x 3746 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3283 x 3746 px | 300 dpi | 20.01 MBFree DownloadJug (1935-1942) by Charles Caseau. More