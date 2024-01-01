https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230467Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJackdaws of Chartres (1917) by George Marples. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230467View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 893 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2604 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2976 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2976 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 22.52 MBFree DownloadJackdaws of Chartres (1917) by George Marples. More