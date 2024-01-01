https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJean Louis Gampert (ca. 1920) by Roger de La Fresnaye. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230468View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 910 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2655 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3034 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3034 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 23.02 MBFree DownloadJean Louis Gampert (ca. 1920) by Roger de La Fresnaye. More