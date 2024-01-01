rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230469
The Crucifixion (1919) by Lovis Corinth.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Crucifixion (1919) by Lovis Corinth.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230469

View CC0 License

The Crucifixion (1919) by Lovis Corinth.

More