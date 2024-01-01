https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230469Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Crucifixion (1919) by Lovis Corinth. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230469View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 963 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2808 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3209 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3209 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 19.96 MBFree DownloadThe Crucifixion (1919) by Lovis Corinth. More