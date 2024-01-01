rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230474
Old Man (1918) by Christian Rohlfs.
Old Man (1918) by Christian Rohlfs.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230474

View CC0 License

