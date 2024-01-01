https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230475Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMen Towing a Barge [Study for Boubourouche], (ca. 1892) by Henri–Gabriel Ibels. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230475View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 915 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2669 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3723 x 2839 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3723 x 2839 px | 300 dpi | 26.67 MBFree DownloadMen Towing a Barge [Study for Boubourouche], (ca. 1892) by Henri–Gabriel Ibels. More