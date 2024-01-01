rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230484
Raphael's The Small Cowper Madonna (ca. 1505) famous painting.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Raphael's The Small Cowper Madonna (ca. 1505) famous painting.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230484

View CC0 License

Raphael's The Small Cowper Madonna (ca. 1505) famous painting.

More