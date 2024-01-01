rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230486
An Elegant Young Woman in Maltese Costume (ca. 1744) by Jean–Étienne Liotard.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230486

View CC0 License

