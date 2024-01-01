https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230497Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Magnus S. Fossum. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230497View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2622 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3069 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3069 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 24.11 MBFree DownloadHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1938) by Magnus S. Fossum. More