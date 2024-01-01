rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230501
Elizabeth Oakes Prince Smith (Mrs. Seba Smith) (c. 1845) by John Wesley Paradise.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230501

View CC0 License

