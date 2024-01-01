rawpixel
Bianca Maria Sforza (ca. 1493) by Ambrogio de Predis.
Bianca Maria Sforza (ca. 1493) by Ambrogio de Predis.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230506

View CC0 License

Bianca Maria Sforza (ca. 1493) by Ambrogio de Predis.

