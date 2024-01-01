rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230509
Election Scene, Catonsville, Baltimore County (c. 1860) by Alfred Jacob Miller.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Election Scene, Catonsville, Baltimore County (c. 1860) by Alfred Jacob Miller.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230509

View CC0 License

Election Scene, Catonsville, Baltimore County (c. 1860) by Alfred Jacob Miller.

More