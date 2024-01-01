https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230518Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiovanni Emo (ca. 1475–1480) by Giovanni Bellini. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230518View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3576 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2002 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2922 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3576 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2002 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2922 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.45 MBFree DownloadGiovanni Emo (ca. 1475–1480) by Giovanni Bellini. More