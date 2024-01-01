rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230519
Cardinal Bandinello Sauli, His Secretary, and Two Geographers (1516) by Sebastiano del Piombo.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

