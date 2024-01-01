rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230537
Homespun Tablecloth (ca.1935&ndash;1942) by Paul Ward.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Homespun Tablecloth (ca.1935–1942) by Paul Ward.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230537

View CC0 License

Homespun Tablecloth (ca.1935–1942) by Paul Ward.

More