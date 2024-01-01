https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230542Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Duchess of Kent's State Carriage painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805–1892). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230542View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 737 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2150 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2457 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2457 px | 300 dpi | 14.79 MBFree DownloadThe Duchess of Kent's State Carriage painting in high resolution by Constantin Guys (1805–1892). More