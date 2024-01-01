rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230554
Amedeo Modigliani's L&eacute;on Bakst (1917) famous painting.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Amedeo Modigliani's Léon Bakst (1917) famous painting.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230554

View CC0 License

Amedeo Modigliani's Léon Bakst (1917) famous painting.

More