rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230557
Man at the Sea, Self&ndash;portrait (1923) by Walter Gramatt&eacute;.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Man at the Sea, Self–portrait (1923) by Walter Gramatté.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230557

View CC0 License

Man at the Sea, Self–portrait (1923) by Walter Gramatté.

More