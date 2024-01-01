https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate XXXIII: Animalia Aqvatilia et Cochiliata (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230559View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2829 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2481 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 2829 px | 300 dpi | 15.68 MBFree DownloadPlate XXXIII: Animalia Aqvatilia et Cochiliata (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. More