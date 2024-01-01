https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230562Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMadonna and Child and the Infant Saint John in a Landscape (1540–1550) by Polidoro Lanzani. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230562View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 558 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1629 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1906 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1906 px | 300 dpi | 16.93 MBFree DownloadMadonna and Child and the Infant Saint John in a Landscape (1540–1550) by Polidoro Lanzani. More