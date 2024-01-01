https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230563Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe White Hope (1921) by George Bellows. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230563View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2792 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3191 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3191 px | 300 dpi | 32.43 MBFree DownloadThe White Hope (1921) by George Bellows. More