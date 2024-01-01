rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230574
Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Am&eacute;d&eacute;e (Woman with Cigarette) (1918) famous painting.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Amédée (Woman with Cigarette) (1918) famous painting.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8230574

View CC0 License

Amedeo Modigliani's Madame Amédée (Woman with Cigarette) (1918) famous painting.

More