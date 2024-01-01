rawpixel
Catherine Howard, Lady d'Aubigny (ca. 1638) by Sir Anthony van Dyck.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
View CC0 License

