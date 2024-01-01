https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan in Oriental Costume (ca. 1635) by Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch 17th Century & Govaert Flinck. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230597View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2650 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3101 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3101 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 19.24 MBFree DownloadMan in Oriental Costume (ca. 1635) by Rembrandt van Rijn, Dutch 17th Century & Govaert Flinck. More