https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230602Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Artist's Daughter with a Parakeet (1890) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230602View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 944 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2753 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3222 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3222 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 37.76 MBFree DownloadThe Artist's Daughter with a Parakeet (1890) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot. More