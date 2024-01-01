rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230606
Cephalus Punished at the Hunt (ca. 1520&ndash;1522) by Bernardino Luini.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230606

View CC0 License

