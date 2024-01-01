rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230612
Young Girl with an Apron (1891) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young Girl with an Apron (1891) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230612

View CC0 License

Young Girl with an Apron (1891) painting in high resolution by Berthe Morisot.

More