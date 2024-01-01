https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230613Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate 12: Two Butterflies and a Mole Cricket (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230613View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 947 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2763 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3158 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3158 px | 300 dpi | 22.16 MBFree DownloadPlate 12: Two Butterflies and a Mole Cricket (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. More