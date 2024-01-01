https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230621Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMasked Ball at the Opera (1873) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230621View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 971 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2833 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3315 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3315 px | 300 dpi | 2.02 MBFree DownloadMasked Ball at the Opera (1873) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet. More