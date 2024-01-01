https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230647Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHenri II de Lorraine (ca. 1634) by Sir Anthony van Dyck. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230647View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 711 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2035 x 3435 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2035 x 3435 px | 300 dpi | 15.71 MBFree DownloadHenri II de Lorraine (ca. 1634) by Sir Anthony van Dyck. More