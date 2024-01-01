rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230648
A Young Man in a Large Hat (1626&ndash;1629) by Frans Hals.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Young Man in a Large Hat (1626–1629) by Frans Hals.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230648

View CC0 License

A Young Man in a Large Hat (1626–1629) by Frans Hals.

More