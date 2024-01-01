rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230656
The Boulevards of Paris (1843) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230656

View CC0 License

