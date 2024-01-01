rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230660
Raphael's The Niccolini–Cowper Madonna (1508) famous painting.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8230660

View CC0 License

