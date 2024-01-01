https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRaphael's The Niccolini–Cowper Madonna (1508) famous painting.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8230660View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3623 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2884 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3623 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2884 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 45.07 MBFree DownloadRaphael's The Niccolini–Cowper Madonna (1508) famous painting.More