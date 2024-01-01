rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230669
Elizabeth Gray Otis (Mrs. Samuel Alleyne Otis), (ca. 1764) by John Singleton Copley.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230669

View CC0 License

