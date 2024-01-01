rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230673
Epes Sargent (ca. 1760) by John Singleton Copley.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Epes Sargent (ca. 1760) by John Singleton Copley.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8230673

View CC0 License

Epes Sargent (ca. 1760) by John Singleton Copley.

More