Countess Ebba Sparre (1652&ndash;1653) by S&eacute;bastien Bourdon.
Countess Ebba Sparre (1652–1653) by Sébastien Bourdon.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
