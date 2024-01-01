https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230704Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Lady in Red (ca. 1785–1790) by The Sherman Limner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230704View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1005 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2513 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2513 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 17.65 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Lady in Red (ca. 1785–1790) by The Sherman Limner. More