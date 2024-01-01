rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230706
Anna Maria Cumpston (ca. 1790) by Charles Peale Polk.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8230706

View CC0 License

