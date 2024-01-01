https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8230710Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPierre-Auguste Renoir's Mlle Charlotte Berthier (1883) painting in high resolution Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8230710View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 938 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2737 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3203 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3203 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 2.35 MBFree DownloadPierre-Auguste Renoir's Mlle Charlotte Berthier (1883) painting in high resolution More